Tuch scored a goal on two shots, logged an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Tuch's pair of points came in the third period as the Sabres ran away with the lead. He had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games. The winger is up to 25 tallies, 32 assists, 154 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 14 power-play points through 53 outings in what's already the best season of his career.