Tuch registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Tuch finally wrote his name on the scoresheet after going pointless in the opening two contests, though he is still looking for his first goal of the campaign. Through the first three games of the year, Tuch is averaging 2:32 of ice time with the man advantage but has managed just five shots on goal. Tuch is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bets in goals (36), assists (43) and power-play points (20).