Sabres' Alex Tuch: Point streak hits three games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tuch provided three assists in a 5-2 win against Arizona on Saturday.
Tuch's first two assists were provided during Buffalo power plays. He's contributed 15 goals and 34 points in 31 contests in 2022-23. The 26-year-old is on a three-game point streak.
