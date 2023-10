Tuch notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Tuch set up a Tage Thompson tally in the first period. With three points over his last two contests, Tuch may finally be getting his offense up to speed after a sluggish start. The winger has four points, 16 shots on net, seven blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through eight outings overall, but he's maintained a top-six role amid the struggles.