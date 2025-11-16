Tuch scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Tuch has two goals and two assists over his last four outings. He's been pretty steady all season, with just two droughts of two games and none longer than that. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven goals, nine assists, 41 shots on net, 31 PIM, 20 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances. He's yet to record a power-play point, so there could still be more offense for him to gain should he get more involved in that situation.