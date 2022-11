Tuch registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

This was a decent follow-up effort to Tuch's herculean effort Tuesday, when he supplied a goal and two assists in a narrow home loss to the Canucks. The Sabres have lost seven straight games, but Tuch is playing some of the best hockey of his career as the owner of eight goals and seven helpers through 17 games.