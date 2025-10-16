Tuch delivered a goal on four shots while adding an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

The 29-year-old banged home a rebound midway through the second period for his first goal of the season, putting the Sabres in the lead for good at 3-2, then set up Ryan McLeod's second tally of the night early in the third. Tuch has three points in four games to kick off the 2025-26 campaign as he looks to match or even exceed his career high of 36 goals, a mark he's reached in two of the last three seasons.