Tuch notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Tuch helped out on the second and third goals of Tage Thompson's four-goal outing. During his seven-game point streak, Tuch has been playing provider with one tally and nine helpers. The winger is up to 51 points, 166 shots on net, 66 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 67 contests. Playing alongside the Sabres' leading goal scorers in Thompson and John-Jason Peterka should allow Tuch plenty of chances to continue his playmaking success.