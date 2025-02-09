Tuch scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Tuch earned his second three-point game in a row, and he has three goals and five helpers over his last four outings. He also ended his power-play drought -- his second assist Saturday set up Dylan Cozens' tally with the man advantage, giving Tuch his first power-play point since Dec. 5. The winger continues to play a strong all-around game, earning 19 goals, 24 helpers, 124 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-15 rating through 54 appearances this season.