Tuch notched a power-play assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Tuch's offense was locked in early on, but he's struggled a bit since moving down to the third line. The 26-year-old has picked up two assists in his last four games, so he's still contributing. The winger has six goals, three helpers, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in nine outings overall. Despite the move down the lineup, Tuch is still regularly seeing top-six minutes, so his fantasy value should remain steady.