Tuch scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 3-2 win against the Penguins.

Tuch had the primary assist on Jeff Skinner's power-play goal at 5:13 of the third period, cutting the lead to 2-1. He returned at 17:16 with an even-strength goal from Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt, and he was credited with the game-winning tally. It was his second GWG in the past six games, and he has five total goals overall during the stretch.