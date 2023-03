Tuch (lower body) practiced with the Sabres on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Tuch has missed eight games after suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 24. The 26-year-old winger had been in the midst of a breakout year in Buffalo, tallying 28 goals and 34 assists through 57 games. When healthy, Tuch should return to a top-line role alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner.