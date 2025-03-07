Tuch scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning.

Tuch's four-game goal streak came to a close Tuesday versus the Sharks, but he was right back at it Thursday. He had the fourth of five goals between the teams in a chaotic opening period. Tuch is up to 24 tallies, 48 points, 149 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances. He's the best two-way forward on the team and should challenge for the 30-goal and 60-point marks by the end of the campaign.