Tuch scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Tuch accounted for a third of the Sabres' shots and half of their goals in the contest. Surprisingly, this was the first power-play tally of the year for the all-situations winger -- he has a total of six power-play points and four shorthanded points. He's now at 21 goals, 45 points, 137 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 57 appearances as he continues to flex his strong two-way game.