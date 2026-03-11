Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Tuch skated in his 600th regular-season game, and he marked the occasion with a goal at 5:39 of the first period to put the Sabres ahead 2-0. The 29-year-old winger now has 195 goals in his career, so he could knock out another milestone before the end of the campaign. He has six goals and three assists during a seven-game point streak, giving him 28 tallies, 57 points, 155 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 69 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 64 outings this season.