Tuch scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Tuch got Buffalo on the board in the second period, burying a rebound off a Rasmus Dahlin shot to even the score at 1-1. Tuch now has points in three straight contests as he increases his career-high in goals to 22. The 26-year-old winger now has 48 points through 44 games, four shy of his career-best of 52 set in 2018-19 with Vegas.