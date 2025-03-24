Tuch scored a shorthanded goal, took two shots, recorded two hits, blocked two shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Tuch found the back of the net when the Jets had the man advantage midway through the third period, and that goal proved to be the dagger since it gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead when Winnipeg was actively looking to score the equalizer. Tuch has scored 27 goals this season, the second-best output of his career, and he's netted six of those across his last 12 appearances.