Tuch scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tuch tied the game 2-2 with his tally early in the third period. He'd add a second goal on a power play later in the frame, his 30th of the season and the eventual game-winner. It was quite a return for Tuch, who had missed Buffalo's previous eight games with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old winger is up to 64 points this season, a career high, with 30 goals and 34 assists through 58 games.