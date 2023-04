Tuch scored a hat trick Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

His first put the Sabres up 2-1 early in the second. Tuch wired a shot from the slot that beat Felix Sandstrom. He went blocker side from the top of the right circle for his second late in the second frame. And Tuch finished the scoring and nailed down his second NHL hat trick with a shorthanded snipe late in the third period. His first hattie came in October against the Flames. Tuch now has 35 goals and 72 points in 67 games.