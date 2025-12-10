Tuch scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

The Sabres blew a three-goal lead in the third period, but Tuch's tally 20 seconds into overtime prevented a total collapse. The 29-year-old winger is up to three goals and a helper over five outings in December. For the season, he's produced 11 goals, 26 points, 74 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 28 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests. His goal Tuesday was his first game-winner of the campaign.