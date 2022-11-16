Tuch scored a goal and was credited with two assists during a 5-4 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

Tuch, who collected five goals during a four-game stretch (Oct. 15-22), is struggling to provide consistent offense. Entering Tuesday, the 26-year-old right winger converted just once during the 10-game stretch after the hot start. Tuch scored his first in six outings Tuesday, redirecting Owen Power's blast from the left face-off circle. Tuch, who has two three-point games this season, added three shots and a plus-2 rating against the Canucks.