Tuch logged a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The two-way forward continues to impress. He has four goals and five helpers over his last 12 outings after setting up a Ryan McLeod tally late in the first period Sunday. Tuch is up to 37 points (four on the power play, four shorthanded), 117 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 43 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 52 appearances. Among all NHL forwards, Tuch's 76 blocks rank second behind only Seattle's Brandon Tanev.