Tuch (illness) is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Kraken, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch missed Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an illness, but he took part in pregame warmups Sunday, signaling that he should be back in action following a one-game absence. He's recorded points in five of his last six appearances, logging three goals, two assists, seven blocked shots, four PIM and three hits while averaging 18:45 of ice time across that span.