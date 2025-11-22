Tuch recorded four assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Tuch has gone three games without finding the back of the net, but he doesn't need to find the twine to be productive, and this was the best example. The four assists were a season-high output for the 29-year-old, with the four-point output also being his best mark of the current campaign. Tuch has been playing well of late for a Sabres team that has won three of their last four games. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 appearances.