Tuch scored a goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Tuch has been steady and productive since the December break, putting up 12 points, including seven goals, and 28 shots in 15 games. He's on pace to equal his 67-point season of 2024-25, although his production on the second power-play unit will deliver fewer opportunities to match his 11 PPP of last season. Tuch currently has four points with the man advantage this season.