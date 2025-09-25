Tuch (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

Tuch finished the 2024-25 campaign on a tear with nine goals and seven helpers, including four power-play points, in the Sabres' final 12 games of the season. With the late surge, the 29-year-old winger matched his career best goal total (36) while also reaching the 60-point total for the second time in the last three years. For now, there doesn't seem to be any concern regarding Tuch's availability for Opening Night, but the longer his absence lingers, the more worrisome things will get for fantasy players.