Tuch netted the game-winning goal in Buffalo's 5-2 win over Columbus on Friday.

That extended Tuch's scoring streak to six games, during which he contributed a goal and seven points. He's finished the season with career highs in goals (36) and points (79) over 74 contests. That's a ton of production to get out of Tuch relative to his seven-year, $33.25 million contract ($4.75 million cap hit), which won't expire until the summer of 2026.