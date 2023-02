Tuch (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch appeared to be injured in the third period of Buffalo's 3-1 win over Florida on Friday. An update on his status could come from the Sabres on Sunday, but for now he shouldn't be expected to play in at least the next three games. Tuch has generated 28 goals, 62 points and 164 shots on goal in 57 contests this campaign.