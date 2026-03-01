Tuch scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Tuch has three points, including two power-play tallies, over the last two games. For the season, the veteran winger is up to 24 goals, 51 points, 146 shots on net, 62 hits, 67 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 59 appearances. Tuch's on the top line and first power-play unit, and those are spots which should allow him to rack up plenty of production across the board.