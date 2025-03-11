Tuch scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Tuch has six goals over nine games since his last multi-point effort. While he hasn't offered scoring in bunches lately, he is showing continued consistency while maintaining a top-six role. The two-way winger is up to 25 goals, 49 points, 155 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-13 rating over 63 appearances. There's enough of the season left for him to take a run at reaching the 60-point mark for the second time in his career.