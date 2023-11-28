Tuch netted two goals in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Tuch's first goal, which came late in the second period, put the Sabres up 2-0 and proved to be the game-winner. He's on a three-game scoring streak with three goals and five points over that span. Through 19 outings this campaign, Tuch has eight goals and 16 points. That's somewhat off from his 79-point showing in 2022-23, but Tuch also recorded just 88 points in 147 appearances from 2019-20 through 2021-22, so it's not unreasonable that he's seen some decline compared to last year's highs.