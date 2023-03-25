Tuch scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Devils.

Both tallies came in the second period as the Sabres raced out to a 5-2 lead they nearly coughed up in the third. It's Tuch's second two-goal performance in six games since returning from a lower-body injury, and on the season the 26-year-old has already established new career highs with 32 goals -- eight of them game-winners -- and 68 points, including eight goals and 17 points with the man advantage.