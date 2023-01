Tuch picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over Anaheim.

The 26-year-old had a hand in a Jeff Skinner tally with the man advantage in the first period, then fed Peyton Krebs for the afternoon's final goal midway through the third. It's Tuch's fourth multi-point performance in the last 12 games, a stretch during which he's racked up seven goals and 15 points.