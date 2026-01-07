Tuch scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The 29-year-old winger gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead in the second period, taking a slick cross-ice pass from Bowen Byram and tucking the puck past Thatcher Demko. Tuch has been a steady contributor since the beginning of December, delivering five goals and 12 points over his last 15 games with 43 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 17 hits, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating.