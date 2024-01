Tuch delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The line of Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner accounted for all of Buffalo's offense on the night, with Tuch adding his tally early in the second period to briefly tie the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old has a modest three-game point streak going, and since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-December, he's produced three goals and 12 points.