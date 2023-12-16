Tuch scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Tuch played a big part in the Sabres' third-period rally, setting up Zach Benson's go-ahead goal before scoring an insurance tally of his own. The 27-year-old Tuch has five points over five career games versus Vegas, the team he broke into the NHL with before he was traded to Buffalo in the Jack Eichel deal. This was Tuch's second game back from a lower-body injury. He's now at nine goals, 19 points, 64 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances this season.