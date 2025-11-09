Tuch recorded a goal, an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Tuch found the back of the net at the 3:23 mark of the third period when the Sabres attempted a comeback, and he'd later set up Tage Thompson's goal a few minutes later. Tuch has been productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six games with Buffalo, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists), 11 shots, five hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over that span.