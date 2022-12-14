Tuch scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Amazingly, all of Buffalo's goals came in the third period, with Tuch potting the fourth before helping set up Tage Thompson for the fifth. Tuch continues to thrive on the top line alongside Thompson, and over his last 14 games the former Golden Knight has piled up seven goals and 19 points, putting Tuch on a point-a-game pace (14 goals and 30 points through 29 contests) for the first time in his career.