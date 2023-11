Tuch (upper body) is not expected to play Friday against the Wild, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tuch was considered a game-time call so he likely isn't dealing with anything serious but he will miss his first game of the year. The 27-year-old winger has nine points in his last seven games after tallying just one in his first six contests. Matthew Savoie will make his NHL debut in Tuch's absence.