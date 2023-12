Head coach Don Granato expects to have an update on Tuch (undisclosed) on Monday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tuch logged four shots on goal with a minus-1 rating in 16:19 of ice time during Sunday's loss to Nashville. The 27-year-old left in the third period but may still be going through testing. Tuch has seven points in nine games since returning from an upper-body injury. Buffalo's next game is Tuesday against Detroit.