Tuch is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tuch, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, was injured in Friday's 3-1 win over Florida. He has amassed 28 goals, 62 points and 164 shots on goal in 57 games this season. Tuch is expected to be out for at least two weeks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Victor Olofsson or Kyle Okposo could see increased roles during Tuch's absence.