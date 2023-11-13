Tuch (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Boston, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch will miss his third straight contest, but he is close to returning to action. "I would say Friday is a very good target for him," said coach Don Granato on Monday. "He was close today, which is why I'd say that." Dylan Cozens is projected to replace Tuch alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner for Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old Tuch has generated four goals, 10 points, 31 shots on goal and seven hits in 13 games this season.