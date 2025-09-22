Georgiev will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Columbus on Monday, likely playing two periods, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev will open Monday's preseason contest while Devon Levi is expected to come in for the third period. In 49 regular-season games between the Avalanche and Sharks last year, Georgiev went 15-26-4 with an .875 save percentage -- not exactly the type of numbers to instill confidence in his ability to carry a team. Still, Georgiev could see additional opportunities to start the 2025-26 campaign if Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) isn't ready to start the season.