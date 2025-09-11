Georgiev signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Sabres on Thursday.

Georgiev's contract is cheap enough to make it possible to bury his cap hit in the minors if he doesn't perform well enough to make the NHL roster. He'll compete with Alex Lyon and Devon Levi for the backup role during training camp, though this signing seems to indicate the Sabres don't expect Levi to begin in the NHL this year. Georgiev had terrible numbers between Colorado and San Jose last year, with a 15-26-4 record with a 3.71 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 49 regular-season appearances.