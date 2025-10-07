Head coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday that Georgiev will be placed on waivers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Even with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) starting the year on injured reserve, Georgiev seemingly failed to impress the Sabres' brass, as the club claimed netminder Colten Ellis on Monday. Georgiev will report to AHL Rochester if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire, and at best, he'd be the No. 4 option on the organizational depth chart.