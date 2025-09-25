Georgiev will defend the road crease during Thursday's preseason game against Detroit, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev will draw the start Thursday, and he's also slated to play the full game against the Red Wings. The Sabres also announced that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will have his first full practice Thursday, and Georgiev's opportunities to begin the regular season will likely be limited if Luukkonen is healthy.