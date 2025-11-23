Georgiev has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, according to AHL Rochester.

Georgiev split time in the 2024-25 season between the Avalanche and the Sharks, but in his time with the Sabres organization, he has not appeared in an NHL game. With AHL Rochester, he has only played in two games, losing both of them. The 29-year-old will be a free agent assuming he clears, but there have been reports about a KHL deal being a possibility as well.