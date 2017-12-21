Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Assigned to Team Sweden for World Juniors
Nylander was assigned to Team Sweden ahead of the World Junior Championship.
Conveniently, Nylander won't have to travel far to play in the tournament, which will be held in Buffalo beginning Dec. 26. The 19-year-old winger has racked up six points (two goals, four assists) over 14 games with the team's AHL club and an additional assist in four games with the Sabres this season. The 2016 eighth-overall pick will get some international experience under his belt before likely rejoining AHL Rochester following the tournament.
