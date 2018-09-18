Nylander delivered two primary assists in Monday's 4-1 preseason road win over the Blue Jackets. The second helper took place on the man advantage.

Nylander's making a case to crack the Opening Night lineup. Drafted eighth overall in 2016, he's been limited to seven games at the top level. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound winger was only decent for AHL Rochester last season, adding eight goals and 19 assists over 51 games, but he should grow along with the rest of Buffalo's prospects, including, but not limited to: Casey Mittelstadt and 2018 first overall pick, Rasmus Dahlin.