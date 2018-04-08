Nylander was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Nylander potted his first NHL goal Friday against Tampa Bay, but with the NHL regular season over, he'll look to help AHL Rochester in its Calder Cup quest. The 2016 first-round pick has had back-to-back, 25-point campaigns in the AHL, and he'll battle for a full-time role with the Sabres next year.

